Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) will set up an advanced energy research and innovation centre, ‘E Positive Energy Labs’, at the GMR Aerocity near Hyderabad airport.

The E Positive Energy Labs aim to drive breakthroughs in energy storage, electric mobility, renewable energy integration, and more. The centre is an important milestone in Amara Raja’s journey of establishing a ‘Giga Corridor’ that will encompass this research facility and a Gigafactory at Divitipalli for manufacturing Li-ion cells and battery packs with an investment of ₹9,500 crore.

The foundation stone for the proposed centre was laid in the presence of KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development; Jayadev Galla, Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications, Government of Telangana; and Jayadev Galla, Chairman & Managing Director, ARBL, on Friday.

The first-of-its-kind centre in Hyderabad will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and proof-of-concept demonstration. The centre will serve as a much-needed catalyst for multi-stakeholder collaboration and for fostering entrepreneurship in this fast-emerging sector.

“The E Positive Energy Labs is a testament to our dedication to fostering innovation and shaping the future of energy, and it will accelerate the development of innovative solutions that address the evolving energy storage needs of our society,” said Jayadev Galla, Chairman, and Managing Director, Amara Raja Batteries.

“India has set ambitious targets for electric mobility and renewable energy storage capabilities, we expect our new ‘E Positive Energy Labs’ to be a significant needle-mover in India’s energy transition and hope to foster collaboration and innovative spirit in the Energy & Mobility space,” said Vikramadithya Gourineni, Executive Director, ARBL.