Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) has performed a groundbreaking ceremony for Telangana’s first gigafactory in the Mahbubnagar district.

Telangana government had recently entered into an MOU with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARBL, to set up the facility.

ARACT has been working on Li-ion cell chemistries specifically suited for Indian subcontinent conditions and already supplies lithium battery packs and chargers to some 2 and 3-Wheeler OEMs.

The groundbreaking ceremony officially marked the beginning of the ‘Amara Raja Giga Corridor’ that aims to produce Lithium Cell and Battery Packs with an ultimate capacity of up to 16GWh and up to 5 GWh, respectively.

The facility also aims to create direct employment for about 4,500 people and similar indirect jobs that will significantly contribute to the region’s socio-economic development.

The initial facilities would include a first-of-its-kind advanced energy research and innovation centre, the Amara Raja E +Ve Energy Labs.

This facility will have advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and demonstration of proof concept.

This will cater to Amara Raja’s development needs and provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem.

Jayadev Galla, Chairman & Managing Director, ARBL said: “The Bhoomi pooja marks a significant milestone in our journey and our strategic step is not just limited to setting up of the Giga Corridor but to provide non-migratory jobs to the local youth.”

“Electric mobility remains a focus area for the Telangana government and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for the promotion and adoption of EVs,” KT Rama Rap, Telangana Minister for Industries, said.