Amul on Monday requested a woman customer in Noida to return the ice cream tub, in which she claimed to have found centipede, for further investigation and asserted that it offers superior quality dairy products in both India and global markets.

“A woman in Noida has claimed she has found a centipede inside an ice cream tub she ordered through an instant delivery app,” said food safety officials, who have launched a probe into the matter.

In a post on X on June 15, the woman, who identified herself as Deepa Devi, shared a picture showing the insect inside the ice cream tub.

"Finding an insect 🐞 inside my @Amul India ice cream 🍨 was truly alarming 🚨 Quality control and food safety should never be compromised@FSSAI Publication have to take some legal action on such kind of incidents they are increasing in numbers day by day pic.twitter.com/K7yxiARwK5 — Deepa Devi (@Deepadi11) June 15, 2024

Amul responds

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under Amul brand, regretted the inconvenience caused to the customer in Noida.

Noida's Food Safety Department has launched a probe into this matter.

In a statement, Amul said it immediately responded to the complaint on social media.

Amul said its team was trying to contact the customer continuously and was allowed to meet after 9:30 pm on the same day (June 15).

"During our meeting with the customer, we had requested the customer to provide the said ice cream tub for investigation, unfortunately, the customer refused to hand over the same.

"Unless the complaint pack is retrieved from the customer it would be difficult for us to investigate the matter and hence comment specifically on the issue which involves pack and supply chain integrity as well," Amul said.

Amul also invited the customer to visit its plant to assure her about the quality processes being followed.

"We would like to assure you that we take the utmost care to ensure our products are safe, healthy and nutritious to serve our customers daily," Amul said.

The cooperative organisation requested the customer to return the ice cream tub for a thorough investigation.

"Once we receive the complaint pack from the customer, we shall investigate the matter from all angles and again get back to our customers with the findings," Amul said.

