For the first time in its history of milk cooperatives in India, Amul’s brand of “fresh milk” will be sold in the United States.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) --- the umbrella body of milk cooperatives in Gujarat that markets and sells milk under the brand Amul --- has tied up with the Michigan Milk Producers Association to sell “fresh milk” in the East Coast and Midwest markets of the US.

“We have been exporting milk products to the US market for the last 25 years. However, this will be the first time we will be selling fresh milk in the US under the Amul brand. We expect this to be a game-changer,” Jayen Mehta, managing director of GCMMF told businessline.

“We announced our entry into the US market in presence of board members at the 108th annual general meeting of the Michigan Milk Producers Association a couple of days ago. They are a 108-year-old cooperative and among the top 10 cooperatives in the US. Our products will be supplementing their products,” said Mehta who was present at the announcement on March 20.

The GCMMF official said the dairy plant of the Michigan Milk Producers Association in Ohio was strategically placed and Amul could access markets in Chicago, Dallas and other areas on the East Coast of the US.

Amul will be launching its range of fresh milk in one-gallon (3.8 litres) and half-a-gallon (1.9 litres) packs under the Amul brand in the US. This includes Amul Gold containing 6 per cent milk fat, Amul Shakti with 4.5 per cent milk fat, Amul Taaza with 3 per cent milk fat and Amul Slim with 2 per cent milk fat. “These fresh milk products will have the same composition as they have in India,” Mehta added. Amul exports milk products to over 50 countries across the globe.