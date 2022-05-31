Anand Mahindra lauds team after share price hits new high 

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, on Monday lauded team efforts after the share price of Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a fresh high.

Mahindra & Mahindra stock price reached a fresh year high of ₹1,011.75 on the NSE and ₹1,011.45 on the BSE on Monday.

Mahindra took to Twitter to congratulate the team. The Mahindra group Chairman shared how in 2019, the share price of M&M had fallen sharply. Mahindra had reminded the team of the late President Kalam’s advice -“Take the Hill,” while inaugurating Mahindra Research valley, advising them to bring the share price back to its highest previous point.

In 2019, M&M's share price had fallen sharply from its all-time high of ₹984. In our annual leadership conference that year, I reminded our team of the late President Kalam's advice when he inaugurated Mahindra Research valley. "Take the Hill" he said, i.e, dare to dream. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/V6A9T4eROt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 30, 2022

He also lauded the efforts of Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group and Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director- Auto and Farm Sectors,Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The deadline of the 75th anniversary was missed. But by only a year.The new leadership team took up the baton & today our stock closed at the round number of ₹1000-a new high. I thank & salute @anishshah21 & @rajesh664 & all their colleagues who have 'Taken the Hill' again (3/3 pic.twitter.com/X5WaCil8CH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 30, 2022

The shares of the auto major rallied on Monday amid a bullish market, after reporting strong quarterly numbers. Investor sentiments also received a boost from an improvement in the global markets.

Mahindra & Mahindra continued to rally, recording yet another fresh year high of ₹1,029.40 on the NSE and ₹1,028.90 on the BSE during the morning trade on Tuesday. At 9:34 am, the stock was trading at ₹1024.70 on the BSE, up ₹26.80 or 2.69 per cent.