Anand Mahindra lauds team after share price hits new high 

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, May 31 | Updated on: May 31, 2022
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Stock price reached a fresh year high of ₹1,011.75 on the NSE and ₹1,011.45 on the BSE on Monday

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, on Monday lauded team efforts after the share price of Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a fresh high.

Mahindra & Mahindra stock price reached a fresh year high of ₹1,011.75 on the NSE and ₹1,011.45 on the BSE on Monday.

Mahindra took to Twitter to congratulate the team. The Mahindra group Chairman shared how in 2019, the share price of M&M had fallen sharply. Mahindra had reminded the team of the late President Kalam’s advice -“Take the Hill,” while inaugurating Mahindra Research valley, advising them to bring the share price back to its highest previous point.

He also lauded the efforts of Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group and Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director- Auto and Farm Sectors,Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The shares of the auto major rallied on Monday amid a bullish market, after reporting strong quarterly numbers. Investor sentiments also received a boost from an improvement in the global markets.

Mahindra & Mahindra continued to rally, recording yet another fresh year high of ₹1,029.40 on the NSE and ₹1,028.90 on the BSE during the morning trade on Tuesday. At 9:34 am, the stock was trading at ₹1024.70 on the BSE, up ₹26.80 or 2.69 per cent.

Published on May 31, 2022
