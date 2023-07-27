B2B commerce enabler Beyobo has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. SAN Angels, Indian Angel Network and Hyderabad Angels also participated, along with several individual angels. The funding round was initiated by CENSIE Capital Partners, which acted as investment bank.

The firm plans to use the funds for technology enhancement, supply enhancement, and demand generation.

Beyobo, founded by Anil Agarwal, Kunal Jain, and Shikha Agarwal, focuses on beauty and personal care, consumer electronics, and fashion accessories. The startup said it serves over 35,000 retailers, and generated around Rs 95 crore revenue in FY23.

The company plans to venture into additional categories and incorporate predictive analysis and personalised cataloguing to enhance customer experience.

“As CEO of Beyobo, I’ve seen B2C businesses dominate the last decade, but now we focus on digitalising B2B operations. Cross-border transactions pose challenges, so we’ve developed three engines for non-linear growth. Our deep understanding of major Asian countries empowers us, and we’re ready to embrace the promising road ahead,” said Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Beyobo.

“The IPV team and their investors prove to be not just valuable in terms of providing funds, but also offer indispensable support in terms of ideating and brainstorming, providing real-time feedback and sharing business connects.,” he added.