SaaS-based customer experience platform Kapture CX has raised $4 million in a series A funding led by Cactus Venture Partners (CVP), an early growth-stage venture capital fund.

The automation platform offers a suite of solutions for enterprise customers. The platform helps improve their customer experience by streamlining and automating customer support over calls, emails, chats, WhatsApp, social Media, and other direct channels.

Kapture CX will utilise the capital to expand its presence in international markets, enhance its product offerings, and further strengthen its team, the company said.

“We are very excited to partner with CVP for this fundraiser. We are seeing a lot of demand from enterprises to enhance their customer experience. No one is happy with his/her customer support platform provider, and large incumbents are struggling to meet the requirements of enterprise customers,” said Sheshgiri Kamath and Vikas Garg, Co-founders at Kapture CX.

Vertical offerings

Currently, it has created deep vertical offerings for Internet Companies, Retail (Offline and Online), Travel, Banking and Financial Services, and Consumer durable companies. It has on-ground operations in five countries (USA, UAE, Indonesia, Philippines, and India) and caters to large enterprise customers in over 18 countries, including Nykaa, Meesho, BigBasket, Tata1MG, Reliance, Unilever, ITC, and more.

“The company has built a sustainable SaaS business with vertical-specific solutions, and a high-growth, profitable business. We believe the time is right for Kapture to build on its initial success in international markets, and CVP, as per our stated strategy, will support the company with all our strategic resources in addition to the capital,” said Amit Sharma, Partner at Cactus Venture Partners.

This marks the sixth investment made by Cactus Venture Partners. CVP is a high-conviction investor and invests in businesses with established product-market fit and disciplined financial performance. The fund has a broad sector focus, with primary interests in climate tech, health tech, and B2B SaaS businesses.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit