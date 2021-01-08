Bharat Bio plans Phase-I trials of nasal Covid vaccine by Feb-March

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Bharat Biotech is gearing to start trials of its intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
When contacted, a company source told BusinessLine: “Mostly, trials will start by February-March.”
Last September, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis for a novel chip retrovirus, single-dose intra-nasal vaccine for Covid-19. Bharat Biotech owns the rights to distribute the vaccine in all markets except the US, Japan and Europe.
Phase-I trials will take place at Saint Louis University’s vaccine and treatment evaluation unit.
Bharat Biotech will pursue further clinical trials in India. It also plans to undertake large-scale manufacturing of the vaccine at its GMP facility at Genome Valley here.
Krishna M Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, has been vocal on various platforms about the ‘strengths’ of his company in the intra-nasal vaccine segment and the ‘advantages’ of a single dose nasal vaccine as against two-dose injection-based Covid vaccines. If successful, the company hopes to produce one billion doses.
An intra-nasal vaccine is perceived to be a better option for Covid prevention on account of its ease of administration and the speed in covering a large population.
Bharat Biotech had earlier said its intra-nasal vaccine candidate has shown ‘unprecedented’ levels of protection in mice studies.
Currently the two vaccines — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield — approved for emergency use are two-dose vaccines administered with a gap of about three weeks
Bharat Biotech has also almost achieved the target of recruiting 26,000 volunteers for Covaxin’s Phase-III trials, with 25,800 already on board.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...