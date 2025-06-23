TVS Motor Company announced the launch of its HLX 150 5G motorcycle in the Republic of Congo on Monday, expanding its presence in the African market with an upgraded version of its popular commuter bike.

The new model features a 150cc Eco Thrust engine with integrated oil-cooling technology, LED headlamp, adjustable rear suspension and 18-inch rear alloy wheels. The motorcycle is equipped with tubeless tires, chrome muffler and a five-gear transmission system designed for various terrains, including hilly areas and poor road conditions.

The HLX 150 5G targets personal commuting, motorcycle taxi services and delivery segments. The bike includes a long seat for rider and passenger comfort, along with a reinforced carrier for heavy loads. The tubeless tire configuration aims to reduce maintenance downtime and improve stability during long journeys.

TVS Motor’s HLX series, first introduced in Africa in 2013, has reached four million customers globally and is sold across 57 countries in Latin America, Africa and West Asia. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia, serving over 80 countries worldwide.

Rahul Nayak, Senior Vice-President - International Business, emphasised the model’s engineering and contemporary features, stating the launch demonstrates TVS Motor’s commitment to regional markets.

Published on June 23, 2025