German consumer electronics brand Blaupunkt is exploring opportunities to export televisions made by its India brand licensee partner Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) to international markets. SPPL is investing about ₹100 crore over the next three years on new launches, manufacturing plant, marketing and expansion.

SPPL is setting up its new factory in Uttar Pradesh with a capacity of 2 million TVs and is expected to become fully-functional in the next two quarters.

Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director, Global Intellectual Property Development, Blaupunkt told businessline, “ Global supply chains have witnessed a lot of turbulence in recent years and there is high dependence on just one big Asian country. So we are looking to leverage our strategic partnership with SPPL, not only to cater to the domestic market but also for exports. We are exploring options for exporting made-in-India televisions to markets such as Africa, Australia, South America and the Middle East. Once SPPL’s Hapur (in UP) plant becomes operational we will be able to finalise these plans.”

He added that the company has seen a high level of interest from its global partners who are looking for alternatives to strengthen their sourcing and supply chain. “India is the fastest growing market for the brand and among the top five markets in terms of the size of the business. Our focus is on offering affordable premium and top quality products in the television segment,” Cebrat added.

Avneet Marwah, CEO, SPPL said, “ We are planning to invest ₹100 crore in the next three years for manufacturing, new launches, capacity building, marketing and expansion of the brand. We are launching five new models under brand Blaupunkt, which will also strengthen its presence in the QLED TV segment. In a boost to the government’s “Make in India” initiative, these TVs will be made completely in India with the support of Google and Realtek.”

Growth and expansion

He added that the company aims to increase Blaupunkt’s overall market share in the television segment to about 4 per cent in the next three years. “In the fast-growing mid and premium TV segment, our aim is to garner a higher market share of 10 per cent in three years,” Marwah said.

Meanwhile, Blaupunkt is also looking to expand its partnership with SPPL beyond televisions. “ We are looking to expand this partnership to launch household appliances in India,” Cebrat added.

The five new models that are being launched next week include 75 inch QLED TV, 65 4K(GTV), 50 4K(GTV), 43 FHD, 40 FHD and 32 HD.

Besides Blaupunkt, SPPL is also the exclusive brand licensee for other international brands including Kodak and Thomson in India.