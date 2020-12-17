BMW India opens a new showroom on OMR, Chennai

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
Luxury carmaker BMW has announced the opening of a new showroom — KUN Exclusive — on Old Mahabalipuram Road in the IT corridor of Chennai.
The new facility is spread across 6,500 sq ft and comprises an area that can display six cars as well as a BMW Lifestyle and Accessories section. It also includes an interactive virtual product presentation along with a car configurator that helps customers evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice, among others, said a statement.
“Chennai is an important market for us and we are further strengthening our presence with yet another ultra-modern showroom with our long-standing partner — KUN Exclusive. The showroom will play an instrumental role in offering customers a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.
The new showroom is based on the BMW Facility NEXT concept, which has been designed to stimulate an emotional connect with consumers, this concept reflects the ethos of BMW Group brands’ distinct attributes using modern architecture, appealing design and engaging new-age technologies, it said.
“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Tamil Nadu with yet another state-of-the-art showroom. The BMW Facility NEXT concept-based facility sets a new benchmark in overall brand experience and will continue the tradition of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ across the entire ownership period, said Vasanthi Bhupati, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive.
A range of individual and attractive financing options are available through BMW India Financial Services. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers’ needs and future plans. Customers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle-free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps.
