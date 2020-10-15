BMW launches Made-in-India 2 Series coupe at ₹39.3 lakh

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
BMW India on Thursday launched the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé in the country — the 220d Sport Line and 220d M Sport — priced at ₹39.3 lakh and ₹41.4 lakh respectively (all ex-showroom prices).
The latest product from the German automaker is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, and the car will be available only in diesel variant for now, the company said, adding that the petrol variant will be launched later.
“The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé brings BMW’s successful four-door coupé concept into the segment for the first time. The car injects a fresh dose of individuality, aesthetic appeal and emotional engagement to everyday usability. Driving enthusiasts will experience a new interpretation of sheer driving pleasure in this power-packed model resonating the true BMW DNA,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.
Also read: BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
As the latest BMW, the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé will attract newer target groups who aspire for a stylish and luxurious entry into the world of BMW and value performance and quality above all, he said.
Powered by BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine, the two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 220d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750–2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/ hr in just 7.5 seconds, the company said.
BMW is also offering Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus to further reduce the cost of ownership, in which customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition-Based Service and maintenance work with plans ranging from three years/ 40,000 kilometres to 10 years/ two lakh km2,00,000 kilometres.
Additionally, the packages can be extended during the run time by paying a differential amount. The regular service cost for petrol cars starts at less than ₹1 per km and diesel cars starts at less than ₹1.5 per kilometre. Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from the third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after completion of the standard two-year warranty period, the company added.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
₹1210 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1196118012251240 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Chemicals at current levels. After ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...