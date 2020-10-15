BMW launches Made-in-India 2 Series coupe at ₹39.3 lakh

BMW India on Thursday launched the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé in the country — the 220d Sport Line and 220d M Sport — priced at ₹39.3 lakh and ₹41.4 lakh respectively (all ex-showroom prices).

The latest product from the German automaker is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, and the car will be available only in diesel variant for now, the company said, adding that the petrol variant will be launched later.

“The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé brings BMW’s successful four-door coupé concept into the segment for the first time. The car injects a fresh dose of individuality, aesthetic appeal and emotional engagement to everyday usability. Driving enthusiasts will experience a new interpretation of sheer driving pleasure in this power-packed model resonating the true BMW DNA,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.

Also read: BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS

As the latest BMW, the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé will attract newer target groups who aspire for a stylish and luxurious entry into the world of BMW and value performance and quality above all, he said.

Powered by BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine, the two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 220d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750–2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/ hr in just 7.5 seconds, the company said.

BMW is also offering Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus to further reduce the cost of ownership, in which customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition-Based Service and maintenance work with plans ranging from three years/ 40,000 kilometres to 10 years/ two lakh km2,00,000 kilometres.

Additionally, the packages can be extended during the run time by paying a differential amount. The regular service cost for petrol cars starts at less than ₹1 per km and diesel cars starts at less than ₹1.5 per kilometre. Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from the third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after completion of the standard two-year warranty period, the company added.