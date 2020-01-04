CEO Reading List: January 4, 2020

Warm-up

US air strikes on Iran’s top general promise to make next week action-packed for oil, with Iran threatening retaliation.

On appeal

Ratan Tata in his personal capacity, has appealed in the SC against the NCLAT order reinstating Mistry at Tata group Boards

Up in arms

The trade unions plan an all-India strike against the newly introduced labour codes on January 8.

Truth or dare

Katherine Eban’s investigative book on the Indian pharma industry – Bottle of Lies- has caught the eye of the sector regulator

Increments please

The economy may be sluggish, but salary growth expectations in India seem to be flying high

Losing eyeballs

Why have TV sales slowed in the last three years? Perhaps owing to shifting viewer preferences, finds this story

Shying away

CAA protests are dampening tourist inflow into India in the months that matter

Glimmer of hope

The PMI offered glimmers of hope by showing good expansion in December

GST improvement

So did GST collections which remained above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan