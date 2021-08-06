Chiratae Ventures’ fourth fund closes at $337 million

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Venture capital fund, Chiratae Ventures, announced the closing of its fourth fund at $337 million, oversubscribed by 25 percent. Almost half of Chiratae’s fourth fund was raised from Indian investors including family offices and industrial families.
With a cumulative AUM (assets under management) of almost $950 million, Chiratae Ventures has invested in more than 100 deals since its inception in 2006. The fund boasts a promising portfolio resulting in two IPOs, four unicorns and 38 exits. Some of their portfolio companies include CloudCherry, Flipkart, Myntra, PlaySimple, Xpressbees, Agrostar, FirstCry, Policybazaar, Bounce, Lenskart, Cropin, Curefit, Emotix, GoMechanic, HealthifyMe, PlayShifu, Uniphore, and Vayana among others. Policybazaar has recently filed its DRHP with SEBI.
Commenting on this fund close, Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman, Chiratae Ventures said, “It is a testimony to the start-up ecosystem in India and high-quality tech entrepreneurs. We have the backing of global and Indian investors repeatedly. Chiratae has delivered multiple exits including a recent 43x return from PlaySimple.”
Also read: Chiratae Venture’s new funding programme assures investment decision in 48 hours
Launched in 2006, Chiratae invests in technology start-ups across sectors including consumer tech, enterprise tech/SaaS, fintech, healthtech, deeptech, edtech, and agritech among others. Chiratae had closed its $208 million third fund in 2016, the second fund of $95 million was closed in 2014 and the $150 million first fund was closed in the 2006-2007 period. This does not include direct investments managed by Chiratae Ventures. The firm has also recently launched a program offering 48-hour turnaround on seed fund requests and pitches for investment rounds that are less than or equal to $500,000.
TC Meenakshisundaram, Founder and MD, Chiratae Ventures, added “We are seeing over 3,000 new companies every year. This number will increase further as India grows to a $5 trillion economy. Indian insurance companies have also now backed us which is a game-changer for us.”
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...