Flipkart-owned travel booking firm Cleartrip’s chief financial officer (CFO) Aditya Agarwal will be stepping down from his role as owing to personal reasons.

His departure comes after former chief executive Ayyappan R also quit to start his own firm in the consumer tech space.

Flipkart’s travel aggregator has announced that Akshat Mishra will take over as the new Head of Business Finance. Mishra has two years of experience in the Cleartrip’s business finance team and eight years within the Flipkart Group.

Aditya, who was with Cleartrip for nine years, was serving as CFO since 2020 and previously as Head of Corporate Strategy and M&A.

He played a pivotal role during the successful merger and subsequent integration of Cleartrip into the Flipkart Group.

“The transition reflects Cleartrip’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and ensuring continuity in its financial leadership. Agarwal will remain with Cleartrip for a few months to facilitate a smooth transition. The company remains focused on driving innovation, and growth while delivering superior customer experience,” the company said.

In February, Cleartrip forayed into the corporate travel space with the launch of Out of Office (OOO), a booking tool tailored for small, medium and large enterprises.

In April 2021, Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip.

While, Walmart-backed ecommerce major Flipkart has been undertaking performance-based trimming across all verticals, including vice presidents in engineering and product, over the past few months. Overall, 5-7% of the company’s employees will be impacted by the layoffs.