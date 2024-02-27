Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, celebrated the outstanding growth of its B2B business in 2023 with the second edition of its marquee event, Cleartrip Agentbox 2.0 Achievers Night. The event, hosted at Crowne Plaza in Noida, saw the presence of senior leadership from Cleartrip — Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip; Prahlad Krishnamurthi, CBO, Cleartrip; and notable dignitaries from the Saudi Tourism Authority, including the President of APAC markets, Alhasan Aldabbagh.

The number of agents partnering with Cleartrip has seen a substantial 40 per cent increase. Cleatrip’s b2b segment is a one-stop solution for travel agents, which enables seamless bookings across an inventory of 100+ airlines, 5L+ hotels, exclusive holiday packages, group bookings, and MICE.

Top priority

Speaking to businessline recently, Chief Business Officer, Prahlad Krishnamurthi, highlighted that scaling up the B2B segment is one of the top growth priorities for Cleartrip.

“Cleartrip aims to elevate the B2B segment to contribute 30-35 per cent of its overall revenue,” he said, adding that this growth in the B2B segment is planned to be achieved primarily through acquiring large corporate clients.

On the overall revenue mix, Krishnamurthi said that the majority, 90 per cent, came from air services, with 38 per cent being international flights and hotels at 8 per cent. Buses contributed 2 per cent, and the B2B horizontal was at 30 per cent.”

While the specific details about the current state of the B2B segment’s contribution or the number of corporate clients acquired are not explicitly mentioned, the focus on B2B growth and the target percentage provide insights into Cleartrip’s strategic goals for this segment.

Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd., a Flipkart company, has emerged as India’s fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired 100% of Cleartrip’s shareholding. Cleartrip recently emerged as the No. 2 OTA player, as per a study by VIDEC.