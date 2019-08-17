Coffee Day Enterprises debt at Rs 4,970 crore

Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs the popular Cafe Coffee Day chain, has said that its total debt is at Rs 4,970 crore.

In a statement, the company said the total debt of the group excluding Sical and Magnasoft was Rs 3,472 crore.

Earlier, it had announced the divestment of the Global Village Tech Park (Global Village) held by its subsidiary Tanglin Developments Limited for an aggregate consideration of Rs 2,600 - Rs 3,000 crore.

On receipt of the consideration for the sale of Global Village, after the completion of the required statutory payments, the debt position of Coffee Day Group will reduce around by Rs 2,400 crore.

The debt position of Coffee Day Group (excluding Sical and Magnasoft) post repayment of debt out of the proceeds from the sale is expected to be around Rs 1,000 crore in the next 45 days. The company is expected to have a comfortable position to service reduced debt obligations.

Sical has been working on divestment of certain assets. The proceeds from the divestment are expected to significantly reduce the debt in Sical, the statement said.