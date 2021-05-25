Covaxin: Bharat Biotech likely to get WHO nod for emergency use listing by July-September

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is likely to get World Health Organization (WHO) approval for the emergency use listing (EUL) of its vaccine Covaxin between July and September.
“Application for EUL has been submitted to WHO-Geneva and regulatory approvals are expected by July-September 2021,” the company announced on Tuesday.
It further said that regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries including the US, Brazil and Hungary among others. The company has obtained emergency use authorisation in 13 countries with more to follow.
Also read:Bharat Biotech expects WHO nod for Covaxin soon
Besides this, Bharat Biotech also said that while most countries are recommending vaccinations against Covid-19, unvaccinated travellers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests before travel, in the absence of any other country-specific travel restrictions.
It is to be noted that Bharat Biotech had submitted its expression of interest for Covaxin’s EUL to the WHO on April 19. It had reportedly informed the government about the submission of 90 per cent of its documents to WHO for EUL of its Covaxin vaccine and the remaining in June. Meanwhile, WHO had sought more information from the company.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...