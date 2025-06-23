Indian value addition in aerospace manufacturing is set to rise significantly, says Anuj Jhunjhunwala, CEO of JJG Aero. While India exports over $2 billion worth of aircraft micro-assemblies annually, value addition remains under 30 per cent. This is changing as Indian mills gain OEM approvals, he notes. With more Indian material mills producing steel, aluminium, titanium and nickel alloys getting certified by global primes, the local supply chain is evolving from just machining to higher-value capabilities.

“Until now, we’ve had to source material from mills in Western Europe or North America. That’s starting to shift. The same Indian companies that have approved operations abroad are now seeking local certifications. This will change the supply chain narrative meaningfully,” he said.

Backing this broader shift, JJG Aero is investing ₹500 crore in its third facility in Bengaluru. The company already operates two plants in Jigani and Bommasandra. The upcoming integrated unit will accommodate up to 1,000 machines and include heat treatment, special processes, mechanical assemblies, basic testing and finishing capabilities.

“This new facility gives us the room to expand into higher-value services,” Jhunjhunwala says. The company is also gradually moving into built-to-spec manufacturing. Currently, around 98 per cent of its total production is built-to-print, but he expects this mix to shift over time, though a significant majority will likely remain built-to-print.

The company recorded revenues of ₹110 crore in FY24, with its clientele, including global names such as Boeing, Safran, GE Aerospace Collins Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney. Recently, JJG has raised $12 million funding from CX Partners. The funds will be used primarily to increase its new facility’s manufacturing capacity, further vertical integration and other corporate initiatives, said the company.

Published on June 23, 2025