International airlines have rerouted their flights or temporarily paused their services to Dubai and Doha, but operations of the local hub carriers remain by and large normal.

Emirates and flydubai have temporarily suspended all flights to Iran and Iraq until June 30.

“We are operating to all other destinations,” Emirates said in an operational update.

Also read

The West Asian airlines however have warned customers of possible delays and “schedule changes” due to airspace closures in the region. A few West Asia bound flights too were delayed at Chennai owing to this reason.

“We have reinstated flights across our network where conditions permit, though some delays may be expected due to ongoing airspace restrictions,” flydubai said.

In a statement Dubai government said it’s airport has activated response protocols and increased on-ground support to support passengers affected by regional airspace closures. It said vast majority of flights are running on schedule though some have temporarily suspended service.

Also read

Qatar Airways has said evolving situation in the region will require it to make some schedule changes to strengthen the connectivity in Doha.

“We are continuously monitoring and assessing the situation, and reacting in real-time to ensure we operate under the safest conditions possible at all times,” Qatar Airways said.

Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi feature in top five busiest overseas destinations for international travellers. The airports in West Asia also act as major transit hubs for air travellers globally including those from India.

Also read

Iran and Iraq airspace has been shut after first wave of attacks prompting West Asian carriers to reroute their Europe and US bound departures via Egypt.

Tensions have heightened following US attack on nuclear facilities in Iran. Days before the attack, American Airlines and Air Canada cancelled their Dubai and Doha flights. Others like British Airways and Air France-KLM too cancelled their flights on Sunday.

More Like This

Published on June 23, 2025