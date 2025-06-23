Corona Remedies has appointed four independent directors to its board, to bring in diverse expertise and experience, it said.

The company, backed by Sepia Investments (an affiliate of ChrysCapital), appointed Ameetkumar Hiranyakumar Desai, Bhaskar Vemban Iyer, Shirish Gundopant Belapure and Monica Hemal Kanuga to its board.

The India-focused branded pharmaceutical formulation company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing products in women’s healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management and urology, among others.

Desai serves on the board of directors of Adani Aerospace and Defence, Ambuja Cements, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, Adani Naval Defence Systems and Technologies and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company.

Iyer is a former Abbott healthcare executive, and currently serves on the board of Cohance Lifesciences, RPG Lifesciences and Themis Medicare. He has previously served at Abbott Healthcare, Advent Pharma and Quadria Capital.

Belapure serves on the board of Innova Captab, Jubilant Pharmova, Jubilant Genericsd, Natural Capsules, and Uniza Lifecare. He earlier served as Managing Director of Zydus Hospira Oncology and President – Manufacturing (Formulations) at Zydus Lifesciences apart from working at Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, M. J. Pharmaceuticals, The Fairdeal Corporation, Griffon Laboratoires and Cyanamid India.

Kanuga is registered as an insolvency professional with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and the Insolvency Professionals Agency, and a qualified Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She currently serves on the board of directors of Shilp Gravures, the note said.

