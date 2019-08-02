EESL expects capex deployment of ₹20,000 crore over next 3-4 years

Experience Pagani’s new hypercar on a videogame
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
Energy Efficiency Services Ltd expects to deploy a capital expenditure of ₹20,000 crore over the next three years.
Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director of EESL, said, “To meet this capital expenditure requirement over the next three years, we will need to raise debt of about ₹16,000 crore and equity of about ₹4,000 crore.”
“While the equity component will be partly met with promoters of EESL and for the balance equity, we may go in for an initial public offer over the next two years,” he said.
Speaking to BusinessLine during his visit to Hyderabad, Kumar said, “We have been growing at a rapid pace and the numbers show how we have grown over the years. In 2012-13, we had a modest start with revenues of ₹5 crore and this has shot up to ₹2500 crore in 2018-19. Over the next three years, we expect to take the revenues up from ₹2,500 crore to ₹10,000 crore.”
Providing details of the funding that has gone through into the company thus far, he said, “₹860 crore has come into the company through the four promoter State-owned power companies. Subsequently, EESL tied up debt of about $1.5 billion with various multilateral lending agencies including the World Bank, ADB and KFW.
“Thereafter, we also raised about ₹1,000 crore from the bond market. We have various options to raise funds, including an IPO, at a later date as we go along,” he explained.
EESL is a State-owned energy service company (ESCO). Considered to be amongst largest such public ESCO, it is a joint venture of State-owned NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Powergrid.
The company started with the Central government Ujala scheme where the focus was on to replace inefficient lights with LED systems and thus far replaced 36 crore bulbs with a saving of about 9000 MW. Thereafter, it has begun to address new areas including solar power, which would require huge funding.
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
Audi’s sports utility vehicle gets a comprehensive refresh for the 2020 model year
The vehicle is a good fit for young buyers
India chief says customers should be free to choose what is most suitable
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The stock of Ajanta Pharma was on highlight on Thursday and gained 8.6 per cent accompanied by extraordinary ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...