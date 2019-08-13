ESSL plans to sell 20,000 Super- Efficient Air Conditioners in Bengaluru

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of four public sector enterprises under the Union Ministry of Power, has announced the expansion of its Super- Efficient Air Conditioner (AC)Programme to Bengaluru and five more cities.

Adding to its presence in Delhi-NCR, EESL will now be selling these Super-Efficient ACs in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur.

The company aims to sell 20,000 ACs in Bengaluru individually in next two years targeting domestic consumers and institutions including government premises.

Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL said, “These Super-Efficient ACs will not only be the game changers for combating the rising threat of global warming, but also add significant value to the lives of the consumers, by ushering in considerable savings in their electricity bills.”

Manufactured by Voltas, these Super-Efficient ACs (SEAC) will be exclusively sold through EESL’s e-commerce portal, EESLmart.in, in order to enhance the entire consumer experience and enable access to state-of-the-art technology with just a click on the mouse or a tap on their smartphones.

These ACs are available at a price of Rs 41,300, including goods and services tax (GST) as well as delivery charges, with one-year free warranty. Over the past one month since its launch, the programme have already witnessed 7,500 registrations on the website. EESL is also offering a hassle-free service experience, comprising of complaint redressal support during the life of the programme, attractive EMI options through selective banks, installation within 72 working hours after payment, and a buyback option for customers looking to upgrade their AC.