Evenflow partners with logistics start-up Shiprocket to solve supply chain issues

Third-party e-commerce marketplace aggregator Evenflow has partnered with logistics start-up Shiprocket, the company has announced.

The partnership is meant to help solve supply chain issues for the sellers that Evenflow acquires.

Evenflow aggregates third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. It acquires online marketplace sellers in a range of $200k-$1.5 million per brand.

Shiprocket is an AI-backed logistics platform for D2C sellers. It aggregates leading courier partners on a single platform that helps sellers choose and compare all shipping options to help ease shipping. It offers other value-added technology services that merchants can avail, such as warehousing and fulfilments, packaging, revenue-based financing, etc.

“Supply chain is the backbone for all e-commerce businesses. Shiprocket has created scalable solutions for the third-party seller ecosystem. We are bullish on leveraging them to support multiple brands under our portfolio,” said Utsav Agarwal, co-founder & CEO, Evenflow.

Vishesh Khurana, Co-founder, Shiprocket, said, “With our collaboration with Evenflow, we aim to strategically focus on reducing the risks involved in supply chain and work together to drive this common objective.”