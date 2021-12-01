Companies

Evenflow partners with logistics start-up Shiprocket to solve supply chain issues

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2021

Evenflow-Shiprocket partnership is aimed at solving supply chain issues for the sellers that Evenflow acquires   -  istock.com/

Evenflow aggregates third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon

Third-party e-commerce marketplace aggregator Evenflow has partnered with logistics start-up Shiprocket, the company has announced.

The partnership is meant to help solve supply chain issues for the sellers that Evenflow acquires.

Shiprocket raised ₹200 crore funding

Evenflow aggregates third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. It acquires online marketplace sellers in a range of $200k-$1.5 million per brand.

Shiprocket, AI-backed logistics platform

Shiprocket is an AI-backed logistics platform for D2C sellers. It aggregates leading courier partners on a single platform that helps sellers choose and compare all shipping options to help ease shipping. It offers other value-added technology services that merchants can avail, such as warehousing and fulfilments, packaging, revenue-based financing, etc.

E-comm aggregator Evenflow acquires Chennai-based sports and fitness brand Xtrim

“Supply chain is the backbone for all e-commerce businesses. Shiprocket has created scalable solutions for the third-party seller ecosystem. We are bullish on leveraging them to support multiple brands under our portfolio,” said Utsav Agarwal, co-founder & CEO, Evenflow.

Vishesh Khurana, Co-founder, Shiprocket, said, “With our collaboration with Evenflow, we aim to strategically focus on reducing the risks involved in supply chain and work together to drive this common objective.”

Published on December 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like