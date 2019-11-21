Companies

Expression of interest invited for resolution of KSK Energy

Updated on November 21, 2019

In the ongoing insolvency proceedings of KSK Energy Ventures Ltd in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Expression of Interest (EoI) for resolution plan has been invited from prospective applicants.

This followed an Insolvency petition moved by IFCI as a creditor of KSK Energy Ventures for the default of loans by KSK. The NCLT in its order in September 2019 stated that the petition be admitted and has appointed KS Ramesh as Interim Resolution Professional.

Following meetings of the Committee of Creditors and the IRP, the last date for receipt of expression of interest has been set for December 2 and the date for issue of provisional list of prospective resolution applicants has been fixed for December 27.

