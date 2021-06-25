Geojit Financial Services launches Partner Portal

Geojit Financial Services has launched a Partner Portal to foster entrepreneurship and help investors weather the slow down due to Covid-19.

Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Digital Science, Innovation and Technology, inaugurated the portal at an online event attended by CJ George, Managing Director; and Satish Menon and A Balakrishnan, Executive Directors, Geojit.

Jones George, Chief Digital Officer at Geojit Financial Services, said that Those with no prior experience but having good networking skills will be provided digital training on becoming Geojit’s partners and will receive attractive referral incentives.

Any individual with some prior experience can join as a business associate of Geojit and refer clients for multiple products.

With the stock market beating its own records and with bank deposit rates hovering between a low 3.5-6.5 per cent, Geojit’s programme is set to become a new job spinner, the spokesman said.

Partners and business associates can enroll through the portal https://partner.geojit.com