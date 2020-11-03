Godrej Appliances partners Govt’s universal immunization programme

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Over the next six months, Godrej Appliances is set to commission 11,856 units of vaccine refrigerators and deep freezers across the country to support the Universal Immunization Programme under the Health Ministry.
This follows a recent tender they won, worth ₹95 crore for 8,767 units of ice-lined medical refrigerators and 3,089 units of deep horizontal freezers, a note from the company said.
These advanced medical equipments will be delivered at various state depots across the nation in 22 locations. They will be commissioned at numerous government hospitals, district hospitals and health centres strengthening the cold chain for the massive immunization programme run by the Indian Government.
“Powered by Sure Chill Technology, Godrej medical refrigerators help maintain the optimum temperature range of 2 to 8 °C - a necessity for vaccine preservation and blood storage,” the note said. This refrigerator maintains its temperature even in case of power outages for as long as 8-12 days in ambient temperatures of 43˚C. In regions without electric supply, the equipment can be teamed with solar power to deliver the same results, it added.
“On the other hand, Godrej medical freezers with D-cool technology use D-shaped copper refrigerating tube for more surface contact and large heat exchange area for delivering high refrigeration efficiency. It provides precision cooling at -20 °C,” it added.
Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances said in a statement that their medical refrigerators were equipped to deliver “precision cooling of 4°C at all times despite power cuts” and was at par with international quality standards.
Further, the note said, these products were eco-friendly and used 100 per cent CFC, HFC and HCFC free R600A and the world’s greenest R290 refrigerant.
Jaishankar Natarajan, Associate Vice President and Head (New Business Development), Godrej Appliances added: “Vaccines exposed to either more than 8°C or less than 2°C lose potency, and this results in significant losses both in human terms – the end-user does not get proper immunization and economic – the government has to discard costly vaccines at zero salvage value.” The products are manufactured in India, the note added.
According to a Health Ministry report, lack of adequate power supply (from extended/frequent power failures) was a key challenge for last-mile immunization infrastructure in India.
The company further added that its service arm, Godrej SmartCare was committed to 48-hour call closures in urban centers and 72 hours in rural centres. Backed by the assurance of spares availability, a wide service network with over 660 service centres, more than 4,500 app-enabled Smart Buddy technicians, a 24 x 7 call centre with linguistic capability of up to 14 regional languages and supported by the longest holdover time in the product – the service addresses the fear of wastage when it comes to a precious healthcare resource like vaccines, the note said.
