A day prior to its ₹1590 crore IPO, Mumbai-based real-estate developer Kalpataru Ltd has raised Rs 708 crore from nine marquee international and domestic anchor investors.

The IPO committee of the company in their meeting held on Monday finalised allocation of ₹171,09,783 equity shares to anchor investors at the anchor investor allocation price of ₹414 per equity share. Nine anchor investors were allotted these shares. GIC, a global long term investor managing Singapore’s foreign reserves, and Bain Capital, a global private investment firm, took up a bulk of the anchor investor portion.

Domestic and anchor investor lists includes SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, and 360 ONE WAM among others.

Of the total IPO, ₹1192 crore has been earmarked for debt repayment by the company. The IPO is priced in the range of ₹387- ₹414 per share.

Published on June 23, 2025