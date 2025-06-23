Apropos ‘Flying coffins’ (June 23), helicopter accidents on the Char Dham Yatra route are occurring with disconcerting frequency — five within 37 days —raising serious alarms. The recent Aryan Aviation crash near Guptkashi, which claimed seven lives, underscores systemic regulatory fragility and operational chaos. Despite the high-altitude risks, oversight appears minimal, with no enforced standard operating procedures or sortie limitations. Commercial imperatives seem to eclipse safety, eroding yatris’ confidence and exposing a governance vacuum. The continuation of copter service without rigorous safety audits and enforced compliance mechanisms risks normalising negligence. The state must urgently recalibrate its regulatory framework to prioritise passenger welfare over profit. Without accountability and reform, the sacred pilgrimage is perilously shadowed by preventable tragedy.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Impact of Hormuz crisis

With reference to ‘Strait of Hormuz crisis triggers trade jitters for India’ (June 23), though our oil supply chains have been diversified in recent times, the impact of the closure of Strait of Hormuz would have a significant effect on our imports and exports. The immediate impact could be the spike in oil prices and cost of logistics, which will have a serious effect on our economy, as roughly 80 per cent of our crude oil requirements is imported.

The entry of the US into the Israel-Iran war threatens to widen the conflict. India needs to think ahead and plan to minimise the impact of possible disruptions of major supply chains, possibly by encouraging domestic manufacturing, and also looking eastward for alternative markets to strengthen our supply chains.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Base year revision

This refers to ‘Base year for GDP, CPI & IIP set to change; CPI basket to expand’ (June 23). Real gross domestic product, which is calculated on the basis of base year prices, is a better indicator (than GDP at nominal/current) of the nation’s growth. It is interesting to know that the government is going to expand the current price index (CPI) basket and calculate the index of industrial production (IIP) too on the basis of revised base (FY 23). One hopes the government increases the number of people surveyed while calculating GDP at constant prices, CPI and IIP, and the figures they plan to release on these parameters on February 27, 2026, are comprehensive and authentic

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Air crash probe

This refers to ‘Post Air India Crash, DGCA initiates special audits, intensifies checks’ (June 23). The special audits and the intensified checks that are now being undertaken should fix responsibility if negligence by staff is proved. Such audits should become standard practice as they will help avoid accidents and restore the confidence of air travellers.

Katuri Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

