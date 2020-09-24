Havells India enters refrigeratorsegment under brand Lloyd

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
In a bid to strengthen its presence in the consumer durables segment, Havells India has forayed in the refrigerator segment under its brand Lloyd. The company will also look at launching dishwashers during the upcoming festival season. Under brand Lloyd, the company already has a presence in washing machines, ACs and LED TV segments.
Shashi Arora, CEO, Lloyd said the company had been working on developing its refrigerator range for the past 18-24 months and is launching them ahead of the festival season. “Our foray in the refrigerator segment is part of our strategy to become a full-fledged consumer durables company. Also with a strong presence in the AC segment, entering the refrigerator space has been a synergistic move for us,” he added. For brand Lloyd, a significant chunk of the revenues still come from the AC segment.
“The size of the refrigerator segment is pegged at about ₹25,000 crore in the country and thus it offers a bigger growth potential than some of the other segments in the appliance space. It is a necessary purchase for consumers in a tropical country like India. We will also be strongly leveraging on the brand equity of Lloyd with this foray,” Arora said.
The consumer durable company has partnered with a third-party manufacturer to offer its ‘Made-in-India’ refrigerators that have been designed in-house. Arora said the company’s key focus was to ensure that it forays in the segment with the complete gamut of products across the direct cool, frost- free and side by side refrigerator segments.
For now, the company is launching 25 models and will further ramp it up with the introduction of another 25 models of refrigerators by Diwali. Positioned in the mass premium segment, the refrigerators will be available in capacities ranging from 190 litres to 587 litres, and will be offered at prices ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹84,990.The range will be available across pan-India Lloyd brand shops, offline dealers and Lloyd online e store.
“As consumers stay and work from home and are increasingly seeking convenience, there has been pent-up demand for appliance products. We had earlier this year also revamped our washing machine range of products and we are witnessing healthy growth in this segment. We will also be looking at entering the dishwashers segment by Diwali,” Arora added.
On expectations from the upcoming festival season, he said that with the addition of a significant new category, the company expects to see a significant boost in sales.
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...