Companies

Havells India net profit surges to ₹234 crore in Q1

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 21, 2021

Anil Rai Gupta   -  The Business Line

Net revenue grew 76 per cent

Havells India Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹234 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, substantially higher than ₹63 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net revenue on a standalone basis, for the quarter under review, grew 76 per cent to ₹2,598 crore compared to the same period last fiscal.

The company said sales were impacted due to the second Covid wave and the year-on-year growth was robust albeit on a lower base.

Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Havells India Limited, said, “Despite a truncated quarter, overall performance has been encouraging across segments. The demand has been resilient and we expect further improvement as Covid restrictions are progressively lifted.”

While the company’s switchgear business grew 96 per cent to ₹374 crore, electrical consumer durables grew 91 per cent to ₹576 crore.

“Lloyd consumer business grew 61 per cent to ₹494 crore against ₹306 crore in Q1 FY21,” the company added.

--

Published on July 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.