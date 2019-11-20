Havells launches new circuit protection device STADx in Tamil Nadu market

The ₹10,000 crore Havells India Ltd on Wednesday launched its new circuit protection device - STADx - a communication ready feature that helps in solving operational difficulties and ensures safety and efficiency - for the Tamil Nadu market.

Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India, said that the new device is to meet the requirements of evolving construction and manufacturing industry, which is one of the sectors that the company focuses on. The other sectors are building, wiring, lighting, electrical and consumer durables and Lloyds (air conditioner brand that Havells acquired).

STADx enhances performance to meet operational challenges with smart monitoring and user-friendly features. The Circuit Protection Device and Distribution Board provides multiple functionalities such as field monitoring and energy management in addition to circuit identification and positive contact indication, he told newspersons.

The new device offers real-time monitoring status and facilitates pro-active maintenance of the equipment. The entire range will improve uptime making modern businesses more competitive and limiting intervention cost. With advanced programming of load cycle and efficient energy management, the range is aiming to minimise energy wastage and improve sustainability. Designed to meet the modern needs, the advanced range will enhance safety with flag indication features along with providing ease of usage with its user-friendly features as well, he said.

Goel said in the home segment, the electrical sector is projected to grow at 12 per cent between 2018 and 2023 to ₹45,000 crore. The home appliances market is expected to grow at 15 per cent in the same period to ₹70,000 crore. “We are really bullish in these areas,” he said.