Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday launched the Xtreme 125R priced at ₹95,000 and ₹99,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and unveiled the Mavrick 440 premium motorcycle which will be competing with the likes of Enfield Classic 350, KTM Duke 390 and Triumph Scrambler 400 and Speed 400.

The company also said it is ramping up production to 10,000 units a month to meet demand for motorcycles in the segment. The company will be announcing the price of the Mavrick 440 in February second week.

Niran Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said the company has been ramping up production, which has touched 6,000 units a month. Going forward, it will reach 10,000 units a month by March this year.

Premium segment

The company is also looking to enhance its position in the premium segment where it also sells Harley Davidson’s HD X440. HD440X had clocked up orders of 25,000 units initially and has added another 5,000 units to the order book, he said.

Hero MotoCorp sells four products in the premium range now including the Mavrick 440, Harley Davidson HD X440, Karizma XMR and XPulse.

“From premium motorcycles that redefine elegance to mass mobility solutions that address the pulse of a nation, our commitment to inclusivity is unwavering,” Gupta said.

Xtreme 125R features

The Xtreme 125R features an all-new 125cc Sprint engine (Smooth Power Response and Instant Torque) with Engine Balancer Technology (EBT) and has a power output of 11.4 bhp with acceleration of 0-60 kmph in 5.9 seconds. It has a fuel efficiency and mileage of 66 kmpl, the company said, adding that it also has Hero’s proprietary i3S idle stop start system to further enhance fuel efficiency.

The Xtreme 125R uses a lightweight, heavy-duty, diamond-type frame which is tuned for superior handling performance and comes with widest-in-its-class 120/80 section rear tyre ensuring superior cornering stability, Hero MotoCorp said.

The Mavrick is powered by an air cooled with oil cooler 2V single-cylinder 440cc ‘TorqX’ engine with electronic fuel injection. This long-stroke engine delivers 27 bhp @ 6000 rpm and a torque of 36 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Specifically designed for high low-end torque, over 90 per cent of the peak torque is accessible from just 2000 rpm, providing a smooth and stress-free ride for city commuting and highway journeys, the company said.

Performance-wise, the Mavrick 440 features a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch. The specially-crafted 0° steel radial pattern tyres ensure support during extreme lean angles.

It is equipped with powerful 17-inch wheels at the front and rear with a 175-mm ground clearance. Wide tyres, a trellis frame, and 43-mm diametre Telescopic Front Forks contribute to stability, with preloaded seven-step twin shocks for a controlled and smooth ride. The high-performance brake system ensures efficient deceleration and short braking distances, the company added.

The correspondent was in Jaipur at the invitation of Hero MotoCorp