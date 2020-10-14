Companies

Honda launches ‘special edition’ of Amaze

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

Premium cars maker Honda Cars India (HCIL), on Wednesday, launched the ‘special edition’ of its family sedan Honda Amaze to mark the beginning of the festivL season, priced between ₹7 lakh and ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The special edition comes with new features and is based on the popular S grade in manual transmission (MT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT) version of both petrol and diesel.

“The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the special edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this special edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers,” said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice-President and Director, Marketing and Sales, HCIL.

Some of the features of this ‘special edition’ include Digipad 2.0 – 17.7 cm touchscreen advanced display audio system, sleek and striking body graphics, stylishly designed seat covers, ergonomically positioned sliding armrest and special edition logo and badging, the company said.

