How Big Bazaar’s online bet is keeping it afloat amid pandemic stress

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
While the second wave of the pandemic and the delay in getting approvals for the deal with Reliance Retail have impacted Future Group’s Big Bazaar, the company’s focus on online sales has kept the lights on for the cash-strapped retail company.
“Early trends show that close to 30-35 per cent of our customers have moved online. The frequency of buying has gone up to three times a month on the digital platform, compared to once in a month at our offline stores. About 20-30 per cent of customers online are our new shoppers,” Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Big Bazaar, told BusinessLine.
Big Bazaar had earlier said that it targeted 50,000 daily orders online. Nayak said the target has been achieved and the company now aims at 70,000 orders daily over the next fortnight.
This comes even as Big Bazaar may miss quarterly sales targets due to the pandemic and the delay in the deal with Reliance Retail. The retail giant has paused new store openings because of uncertainty on reopening of malls. Big Bazaar was expecting to achieve pre-Covid level sales by Q2 of FY22. But Nayak said the company had not anticipated the intensity of the second wave of Covid-19. “Sales in April were good but May came strongly at us. Over 70 per cent of our stores are in malls, and malls are shut,” Nayak said.
In December, Nayak had said that Big Bazaar planned to open 16 stores in the next three quarters. Currently, the company has 285 stores.
The Kishore Biyani-owned Future Retail has been facing a cash crunch for over a year-and-a-half now. It is in the midst of litigation with Amazon over a distressed asset sale to Reliance Retail. The litigation is being heard in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and the Supreme Court of India.
Even as the retail company is awaiting clarity on the fate of the Reliance deal, Big Bazaar has started innovative solutions like two-hours-delivery. According to sources, the company is expanding its digital team and has hired multiple tech executives.
The company has also reduced the inventory cycle churn from a month earlier, to a week now. This, according to Nayak, helped maintain the cash flow with minimal burn on perishables and other FMCGs.
“We used technology, data and changed the attitude of the team members so that the momentum doesn’t break. Though there were a few brands that wanted upfront money, we folded our hands and took those brands off our shelves. These were smaller regional brands, which didn’t affect our sales much,” he said.
In the near future, Nayak expects a significant chunk of sales coming from the online platform.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...