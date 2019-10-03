2019 Hyundai Elantra launched; prices start Rs 15.9 lakh

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Thursday launched India’s first connected and hi-tech premium sedan– the new 2019 Elantra priced between Rs.15.89 lakh and Rs.20.39 lakh (ex-showroom across India).

The company said that the automobile is powered with a 2.0l Nu Petrol Engine (BS 6) with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.

Elantra's ergonomic design

HMIL said that the vehicle has a driver-centric ergonomic design. It also has a cluster with coloured multi-information display.

It has a wireless phone charger, front ventilated seats (both first in segment), 10 way adjustable power driver seat with electric lumbar support.

The company has installed a Blue Link Simulation app across dealerships.

Safety features

Some of the standard safety features include six airbags ABS with EBD, ISOFIX rear parking sensors, speed sensing auto door lock and impact sensing auto door unlock.

The company added that the vehicle comes with the Hyundai Premium Assurance Package' that comprises of 3 years/ unlimited kms Warranty and 3 years Roadside assistance.

It will also offer 3 years/ 30,000 km Free Maintenance, 3 Years Hyundai Blue Link Subscription and Map care Update to relieve customers of service-related hassle, the company added.