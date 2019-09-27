Hyundai unveils India's first 'Blue Link' connected Elantra 2019

Country's second largest passenger car maker and largest exporter Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday unveiled 34 Hyundai Blue Link features of its fully connected and BS6 compliant premium executive sedan Elantra 2019.

The all-new Elantra will be country's first fully connected sedan to be launched digitally on October 3, the company said in a statement.

Out of the 34 features, 10 are exclusively India specific, demonstrating Hyundai's commitment and understanding of the Indian market and customer needs, it said.

Some of the features in safety include auto crash notification (ACN) in which a call will be placed to the call centre to assist the driver with the emergency services like ambulance or police. Apart from that, it will have emergency features with a push of a button for road side assistance, panic notification and SOS emergency assistance.

On security part, it will have stolen vehicle tracking, stolen vehicle notification on activation of Vehicle Burglar Alarm and immobilisation of the vehicle.

The Hyundai Blue Link is Hyundai's global technology based on the theme -- 'Your Connected Friend on the Go'-- enabled by artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art server based voice recognition technology that has ability of interactive voice recognition with Indian English support and natural language understanding.

SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said: "The seamless connectivity especially on the move is an essential part of creating quality time and ease of space. I am happy to share that the new 2019 Elantra will be India's first smart connected premium executive sedan equipped with Blue Link technology with the most practical, concrete and convenient features for India."