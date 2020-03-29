IKEA grants €26m globally to protect those impacted by Covid-19

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Swedish home-furnishing major IKEA has announced its initial step of supporting emergency coronavirus relief with €26 million of in-kind donations, allowing the 30 countries in which it has operations to take more immediate action in their local communities.
IKEA Retail (Ingka Group) announced a series of wide-ranging commitments to help protect the health and livelihoods of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including communities, customers, co-workers and its partners. In addition, IKEA Foundation is announcing a funding commitment to support the emergency response.
“These are extraordinary times and our absolute priority is ensuring the health and safety of co-workers, customers, suppliers and communities. We do not know when this challenge will be behind us, but by working together we believe we will emerge stronger than ever,” Peter Betzel, CEO, IKEA India, said in a statement.
“Our focus is on accelerating the actions we are taking to help the communities most affected and supporting the people and our partners across the world,” said Jesper Brodin, CEO, Ingka Group.
Ingka Group has already been supporting local communities in a variety of ways. For example, furniture, face masks and gloves have been donated to hospitals in China, Spain and Sweden. The IKEA Hyderabad store in India has helped to set up a quarantine centre with 200 beds, bedding and furniture.
The IKEA Foundation is also committed to provide up to €10 million.
The Group is working together with the most vital and vulnerable small and medium-sized suppliers and service providers, including social entrepreneurs, supporting them with a set of pro-active measures including cash flow relief.
Around 282 out of 380 IKEA stores around the world operated by Ingka Group are temporarily closed. In China, all stores have reopened other than the one in the Wuhan district.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Top five States hit by the virus have only ₹3,552 crore of unutilised District Mineral Foundations Fund
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...