IKEA helps set up 200-bed quarantine facility

To help the fightback against Covid-19, IKEA India, in collaboration with Telangana government authorities, has converted a sports hostel in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, into a 200-bed quarantine centre.

“For a brighter tomorrow, we’re all in this together,” IKEA India said in a statement.

The Swedish home furnishing major last month announced closure of its operations at the Hyderabad retail facility following coronavirus concerns.

Published on April 02, 2020
