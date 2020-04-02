IKEA helps set up 200-bed quarantine facility

To help the fightback against Covid-19, IKEA India, in collaboration with Telangana government authorities, has converted a sports hostel in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, into a 200-bed quarantine centre.

“For a brighter tomorrow, we’re all in this together,” IKEA India said in a statement.

The Swedish home furnishing major last month announced closure of its operations at the Hyderabad retail facility following coronavirus concerns.