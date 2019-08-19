IKEA launches online store for Mumbaikars

IKEA has launched an online store targeted at Mumbaikars, with more than 7,500 products. Ranging from home furnishing solutions to electronics and more, Mumbaikars can buy online via www.ikea.com/in

This comes ahead of IKEA’s plans to launch a big format store in Navi Mumbai as part of its New Retail Direction, focusing on both the digital and physical formats.

Peter Betzel, CEO, IKEA India said, “Today marks an important occasion in our history, as we roll out our multi-channel, digital-first approach, with Mumbai being amongst the first few markets worldwide, where we are bringing alive this transformation.”

The online store will offer 1,000 products priced below Rs 200. Prices would be uniform across India, both in the offline stores and online. Deliveries to most locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai would be arranged within a lead time of 4-7 days after placing the online order, subject to availability and distance from the centre.

IKEA has been sourcing from India for its global stores for close to 35 years. In India, IKEA currently has more than 55+ suppliers with 45,000 direct employees and 400,000 people in the extended supply chain.

So far, more than 3 million customers have visited IKEA’s Hyderabad store and about 8 million have visited IKEA’s India website.