IKEA to open its city store in Mumbai

Swedish furniture brand IKEA is set to inaugurate its store on December 9 at Worli in Mumbai, the store will be known as IKEA Worli City Store.

“This is an important milestone for IKEA India to be more accessible to meet the many people of Mumbai,” the company said in a press statement on Thursday.

The city store format allows IKEA to be adapted to smaller spaces in an urban context and makes it more convenient for the many customers to experience the IKEA offers. Consumers will be able to shop the entire IKEA range based on a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience. The City Store in Worli will be 80,000 sq ft, whereas the traditional big IKEA blue box, is typically 400,000-500,000 sq ft. The store, like all IKEA stores, will be equipped with all safe shopping measures in place.

On the occasion of the wordmark unveiling, Dawid Gałka, Store Manager, IKEA Worli City store, India, said: “Kasa kai, Mumbai! I am very excited to be a part of the team. This is an important milestone in our Mumbai Journey. As the first city store in the country, we are coming near to more of the many people. This is a new concept for customers to shop with IKEA. They can enjoy an omni-channel shopping experience at this store, browse and order our entire range through various digital tools,” he said.