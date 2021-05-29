Indian Immunologiclas to start drug substance production for Covaxin from June

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Indian Immunologicals Ltd, a city-based facility under the National Dairy Development Board, has announced its plans to begin production of a drug substance meant for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from June 15, and despatch the first batch to Bharat Biotech by July.
IIL’s Managing Director K Anand Kumar in a release on Friday said the firm is expected to produce the drug substance initially for two to three million doses per month.
Also read: Covaxin production will reach 6-7 crore doses per month in July- August: Centre
It will be scaled up to seven million doses later in the year and eventually to 15 million.
To further increase the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity, Bharat Biotech had said it partnered with IIL to make the drug substance for Covaxin.
The technology transfer process was well underway and IIL has the capabilities and expertise to manufacture inactivated viral vaccines at commercial scale and under biosafety containment, the drugmaker had said.
Kumar said IIL is converting its Karkapatla manufacturing unit near here into a Biosafety Level-3 (BSL3) facility for the production of the drug substance and also taking up construction of another block.
IIL is also working on another Covid-19 vaccine and animal trials are underway; it is expected to be rolled out next year for human vaccination, he noted.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
With laughter, tears and nostalgia, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ works as a balm in these pandemic-ravaged times
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...