IntelliSmart Infrastructure has received an order to install 67 lakh prepaid smart meters along with substantial service cabling and auxiliaries in western Uttar Pradesh.

The order is to install meters in 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh falling under the purview of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PVVNL). With this win, IntelliSmart undertakes the largest competitively bid smart metering project awarded so far under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the country, the company said.

This also makes IntelliSmart the owner of the biggest portfolio of smart metering projects across the country awarded under RDSS, expanding its footprint to 7 States/Union Territories along with its parent company, Energy Efficiency Services (EESL).

IntelliSmart MD & CEO Anil Rawal said, “We are cognizant that, being the largest of the smart metering projects tendered this far in the country, its timely delivery will be the benchmark for the success of the RDSS programme. For us, this becomes our second smart metering project after Assam.”

At this juncture, when smart meter tenders are being rolled out by the States, this win reinforces the sector’s confidence in the capabilities of IntelliSmart to deliver large projects while ensuring cost advantages essential for the improvement of the operational and financial efficiency of the discoms, he added.

IntelliSmart will implement the project in Totex mode under the Design Build Finance Own Operate and Transfer (DBFOOT) arrangement. The project will be undertaken in Amroha, Baghpat, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Hapur, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal, and Shamli districts of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam.