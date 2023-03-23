IntelliSmart Infrastructure, a joint venture between Energy Efficiency Services and government-backed National Infrastructure Investment Fund, has launched INSTINCT 3.0. The flagship initiative, which has generated ground-breaking ideas, will discuss the possibility of collaboration for the commercialisation of bright ideas that will collectively benefit the smart metering industry and the power sector in general.

More than 900 colleges, 2368 students, 81 start-ups, 184 professionals, and 145 incubation centres are engaged in the program.

Currently, IntelliSmart is working with some of the winners of the past editions to jointly incubate ideas into working solutions with on-ground application capability. One such notable idea being worked upon is the Smart NIC system, developed by Boltron, a start-up working at the cutting-edge of the smart metering and power distribution.

Considering the current limitations of Advanced Metering Infrastructure, the solution will optimise end-to-end communication across radio frequency and cellular. This will ensure range, throughput, and payload while maintaining security. This solution can emerge as a veritable game changer for AMI solutions providers and revolutionise the smart meter implementation process.

IntelliSmart plans to rollout 250 million smart meters across the country.

Anil Rawal, Managing Director and CEO, IntelliSmart said with INSTINCT, the company intends to discover and develop innovative ideas into potent game-changing products and solutions that will play a pivotal role in the digitalisation of the power sector.

“It is our efforts to nurture innovation and give wings to transformative ideas that have made INSTINCT a serious program,” he said.