IRFC looks beyond Indian Railways, reaches out to World Bank, NDB to raise resources

With an aim to turn financier for all infrastructure projects, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) plans to enlarge its bouquet of borrower institutions by including the World Bank, New Development Bank, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID) and various European Banks.

“We want to move beyond our comfort zone,” Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, IRFC told BusinessLine. This quasi sovereign entity is at present a dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways. Earlier (1986-2014-15), it used to lend for rolling stock (wagons, coaches, locomotives ). But post 2015-16, it has provided finance for various infrastructure projects of the Railways such as gauge conversion and station upgradation .

“Now our effort would be to provide funds for projects falling within the definition of forward and backward linkage with the Railways,” he said. Such projects could include road & port connectivity with railway stations, warehousing, metro, multi-modal logistic parks, etc. “I am widening my mandate and augmenting capacity,” he said, while adding this could lead to provision of finance to all sorts of infrastructure projects.

To facilitate all these, the board recently approved amendments in the Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association. Post-approval by the Railways Ministry, the mandate for the company will include “to finance maintenance of Railway assets and/ or infrastructure projects of any kind”, and “to promote and / or incorporate the Debt Fund / Venture Capital Fund / Alternate Investment Fund / any other Fund for funding of Railway assets and/or infrastructure projects of any kind.” These amendments will also guide the company to participate in the PM Gati Shakti Program.

Portfolio and interest rate

For the current fiscal, the company has a mandate to raise Rs 66,500 crore from the Railways. Banerjee said it could go up or even less than that depending upon the issuance of indents by the Railways. “In order to keep the cost of borrowing down, we have a flexible policy. We have sanctioned loans from banks, but if we find the cost is lower through other means such as issuance of bonds or an external source, we will go for that,” he said, adding the average weighted cost of funds had come down from 6.51 per cent to 6.42 per cent in FY 22.

Further, he said, the company would go for a judicious mix of instruments in the current fiscal too. During FY 22, the company raised around 45 per cent of its resources through issuance of bonds, 32-33 per cent through Rupee Term Loans and 15-16 per cent through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB)

However, he admitted that the current fiscal is challenging in terms of keeping the cost of funds low. “I have been able to withstand headwinds. Whether, it will be done in the current fiscal, will be challenging,” he said.

New sources

IRFC is in talks with World Bank, New Development Bank, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID) and various European banks for resources during the current fiscal. Banerjee expects some proposals to materialise. He is also optimistic of getting funds domestically at cheaper cost as IRFC has an ‘AAA’ (with stable outlook) rating from all three key domestic rating agencies (CRISIL, ICRA and CARE).

The company ended fiscal FY 22 with a net profit of Rs 6,090 crore for FY 2021-22, as against Rs 4,416 crore reported in the previous FY 2020-21.