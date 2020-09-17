IT firm Happiest Minds doubles in market debut

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, underscoring strong investor interest in IT services firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stock opened at ₹350, well above its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹166, and hit a high of ₹388 in early trading.

Investors had bid for nearly 151 times the number of shares offered by the Bengaluru-based company, exchange data showed.