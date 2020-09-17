Companies

IT firm Happiest Minds doubles in market debut

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on September 17, 2020 Published on September 17, 2020

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, underscoring strong investor interest in IT services firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stock opened at ₹350, well above its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹166, and hit a high of ₹388 in early trading.

Investors had bid for nearly 151 times the number of shares offered by the Bengaluru-based company, exchange data showed.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 17, 2020
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.