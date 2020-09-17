Happiest Minds to list shares today

IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies, which concluded its initial public offering last week, will make its stock market debut on Thursday.

The ₹702-crore initial public offering of Happiest Minds Technologies, promoted by Ashok Soota, garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times.

The price band for the offer, which closed for subscription on last Wednesday, was fixed at ₹165-166 per equity share.

The Bengaluru-based company’s shares will list on BSE and NSE.