Stocks

Happiest Minds to list shares today

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 17, 2020

IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies, which concluded its initial public offering last week, will make its stock market debut on Thursday.

The ₹702-crore initial public offering of Happiest Minds Technologies, promoted by Ashok Soota, garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times.

The price band for the offer, which closed for subscription on last Wednesday, was fixed at ₹165-166 per equity share.

The Bengaluru-based company’s shares will list on BSE and NSE.

