Jaiprakash Power Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹27 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹26.58 crore for June quarter 2020-21 mainly on the back of lower cost of material and operational expenses.

The company reported a net loss of ₹95.52 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total revenue during the quarter stood at ₹700.14 crore, down from ₹1,084.64 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s operational expenses and cost of material fell to ₹315.66 crore in the June quarter from ₹685.61 crore.

Besides, the finance cost came down to ₹152.45 crore from ₹377.12 crore in the same period last year, the filing said.

The company’s consolidated net loss in 2019-20 was ₹2,147.22 crore. Total revenue in the fiscal was ₹3,509.92 crore.

Quarterly Results
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
