Kalyan Jewellers has forayed into Jammu by opening a showroom in Channi, thereby marking the milestone of its 200th showroom launch globally.

The company has also announced its expansion plan for August across the country with 11 new showrooms. The upcoming showroom launches scheduled include Patna, Nawada, Sitamarhi, and Arrah in Bihar, Faridabad and Panipat in Haryana, Anand in Gujarat, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and Chembur in Mumbai.

Today, the company is present across 22 States and Union territories as well as 4 countries in West Asia. Currently, it has 76 showrooms in South India, 48 showrooms in North and Central India, 23 in West India, 16 outlets in East India, and 33 in West Asia. The company is all set to expand its operations across key non-South markets, to broadening the footprint and plans to further solidify its presence at a Pan-India level.

The jewellery brand aims to explore the untapped potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, with its brand proposition of a service-backed shopping experience and distinctive design philosophy.

TS Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As we chart the next phase of growth, we aim to explore the untapped potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, with our unique brand proposition of a service-backed shopping experience and distinctive design philosophy.”