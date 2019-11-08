KEC International net up 43% in September qtr

KEC International, a part of the RPG Enterprises has reported net profit of ₹ 139 crore in the quarter ended September this fiscal , a 43 per cent rise as against ₹ 96 crore it posted in the corresponding period last year.

This was due to a strong performance in its transmission and distribution business and execution of projects abroad. Revenues in the quarter came in at ₹ 2,812 crore, a 16 per cent increase when compared to ₹ 2,410 it posted in the year-ago period.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said: “We are very pleased with the growth in both revenue and profitability, amidst a challenging environment. Our core T&D business has delivered a stellar performance,backed by robust execution in SAARC and the Americas." The Railway business continues its growth momentum as it expands portfolio in other segments, he added.

Further, in the September-ended quarter EBITDA increased by 16 per cent to ₹ 294 crore from ₹ 253 crore. Profit Before Tax increased by 21 per cent to ₹ 180 crore from ₹ 150 crore. However, margins remained unchanged at 10.5 per cent, reflecting challenges in the sector.